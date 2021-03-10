Pfizer/BioNTech Capable of Producing 3Bln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in 2022 - BioNTech CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Germany's BioNTech and the US' Pfizer have the capacity of manufacturing up to three billion doses of their coronavirus vaccine next year, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday.

"In principle, we could further increase our manufacturing capacity.

So I do not see a limitation why we should not be able to produce even three billion doses in 2022. And it really depends on the demand. It depends on factors, for example, whether additional boost vaccinations are required," Sahin said.

In early February, the biotechnology company announced its plans to produce two billion doses of the vaccine instead of the expected 1.3 billion doses in 2021 in light of increased global demand.