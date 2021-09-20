UrduPoint.com

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID Vaccine Proves Safe, Effective For Minors Aged 5-11 - Developer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID Vaccine Proves Safe, Effective for Minors Aged 5-11 - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Pfizer announced on Monday that the phase 2 clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed jointly with BioNTech proved the shot's safety and effectiveness in minors aged between 5 and 11 years.

The developer published earlier in the day the first results of a pivotal trial of any COVID-19 vaccine in children in this age group.

"Pfizer ... and BioNTech ... today announced results from a Phase 2/3 trial showing a favorable safety profile and robust neutralizing antibody responses in children 5 to 11 years of age using a two-dose regimen of 10 µg administered 21 days apart, a smaller dose than the 30 µg dose used for people 12 and older," the developer said in a statement.

The developers announced their plan to submit data for the full phase 3 trial for scientific peer-reviewed publication. They will also include the data from the phase 2 in a near-term submission for emergency use authorization with the US regulator and request the EU regulator to update the conditional marketing authorization in the near future.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Us ..

Vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Users in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed ..

Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed

5 minutes ago
 Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of F ..

Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of Federal Government: Governor Si ..

5 minutes ago
 EU foreign ministers to discuss nuclear subs deal ..

EU foreign ministers to discuss nuclear subs deal fallout

5 minutes ago
 Govt ready to talk with Opposition on electoral re ..

Govt ready to talk with Opposition on electoral reforms, EVMs Babar Awan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.