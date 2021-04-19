UrduPoint.com
Pfizer/BioNTech Say EU Secures Extra 100Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) US corporation Pfizer and German company BioNTech said on Monday that they will deliver a further 100 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine to the European Union, on top of the contracted 500 million shots.

"Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced they will supply an additional 100 million doses of COMIRNATY®, the companies' COVID-19 vaccine, to the 27 European Union (EU) member states in 2021," the press release read.

According to the two companies, the European Commission has thus exercised its option to purchase 100 more million doses under its expanded advanced purchase agreement of February 17.

This brings the total number of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to be shipped to the EU to 600 million.

The EU has so far authorized four COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use ” those developed by Pfizer/BioNTech (contract for up to 600 million doses), US company Moderna (two contracts for up to 460 shots), UK-Swedish multinational company AstraZeneca (up to 400 doses) and American corporation Johnson&Johnson (400 million doses with an option for 200 million more).

