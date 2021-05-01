UrduPoint.com
Pfizer/BioNTech Seek Covid Jab Approval For 12-15-year-olds In EU

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:43 AM

Pfizer/BioNTech seek Covid jab approval for 12-15-year-olds in EU

Pfizer/BioNTech said Friday they have asked European regulators to authorise their Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-old, following a similar move in the United States earlier this month

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Pfizer/BioNTech said Friday they have asked European regulators to authorise their Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-old, following a similar move in the United States earlier this month.

The companies have submitted a request with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to expand the current emergency approval for their jab to include "adolescents 12 to 15 years of age", they said in a statement. BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said Thursday the jab could be available for those age groups from June.

More Stories From World

