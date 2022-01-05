UrduPoint.com

Pfizer/BioNTech To Develop MRNA-based Shingles Shot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Pfizer/BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles shot

Germany's BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer, which together developed a Covid-19 vaccine in record time, said Wednesday they are working on a shingles shot using the same mRNA technology

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Germany's BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer, which together developed a Covid-19 vaccine in record time, said Wednesday they are working on a shingles shot using the same mRNA technology.

Moderna announced it had dosed its first volunteer for a vaccine against Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), the cause of mononucleosis.

The three companies are leveraging the same mRNA technology they used to develop highly successful Covid-19 vaccines towards other diseases, in a potential breakthrough moment for modern medicine.

Pfizer and BioNTech signed a partnership deal and are aiming for clinical trials to start in the second half of 2022, they said in a joint statement.

"The collaboration aims to develop a new mRNA-based vaccine against shingles, leveraging the expertise and resources of both companies," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech.

The messenger RNA method made its debut with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which was the first jab against Covid to be approved in the West in late 2020.

Shingles is a common disease around the world caused by reactivation of the same virus that causes chickenpox.

It can lead to extremely painful, disfiguring skin patches, and in rare cases to facial paralysis, deafness and blindness.

While there are currently approved vaccines for shingles, Pfizer and BioNTech said they wanted to develop an improved vaccine that potentially shows high efficacy and better tolerability.

The coronavirus jab developed by US biotech Moderna together with the US government agency National Institutes of Health (NIH) also uses mRNA technology.

- Moderna jab trial - Moderna said Wednesday it had dosed its first of 270 participants aged 18-30 in a clinical trial for the vaccine against EBV -- a virus for which no vaccine is currently approved.

EBV is highly common, thought to infect more than 80 percent of Americans by the age of 19. It is spread through bodily fluids, such as saliva, and typically contracted in early childhood or adolescence.

Infection during teenage years are more symptomatic, and can lead to to infectious mononucleosis (IM), sometimes called "kissing disease," a condition that can cause fever, fatigue, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

Patients can in some cases be affected for weeks or months, sometimes requiring hospitalization. EBV is also a "latent virus" that can be reactivated in rare cases.

Scientists believe mRNA vaccines, which provoke an immune response by delivering genetic molecules containing the code for key parts of a pathogen into human cells, could be a game-changer against many diseases.

They also take less time to develop than traditional vaccines, which are generally based on an an inactivated pathogen, or a live but weakened form of a microbe.

BioNTech is also working on an mRNA-based malaria vaccine backed by the World Health Organization, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the European Union, with trials due to start in late 2022.

Pfizer is developing an mRNA flu jab, as is Moderna. Moderna is also developing a vaccine against HIV and flu, among others.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology European Union Same Lead 2020 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is hope of People: Sheikh Rashid

Imran Khan is hope of People: Sheikh Rashid

3 minutes ago
 US targets Bosnian Serb leader on fear of Dayton p ..

US targets Bosnian Serb leader on fear of Dayton peace collapse

3 minutes ago
 Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house ..

Seven children among 13 dead in Philadelphia house fire

4 minutes ago
 Kashmiris will not give up struggle for right to s ..

Kashmiris will not give up struggle for right to self-determination: Ali Raza

4 minutes ago
 NHA observes record revenue generation since Augus ..

NHA observes record revenue generation since August 2018: Murad Saeed

4 minutes ago
 UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to Engla ..

UK to ease Covid restrictions over travel to England: Johnson

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.