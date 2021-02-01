UrduPoint.com
Pfizer/BioNTech To Supply Additional 75Mln Vaccine Doses To EU In Q2 - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Pfizer/BioNTech to Supply Additional 75Mln Vaccine Doses to EU in Q2 - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Monday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech would supply additional 75 million doses of their vaccine against the coronavirus disease to the European Union in the second quarter of 2021.

"#BioNTech/[Pfizer] will deliver 75 million of additional doses in the second quarter of the year - and up to 600 millions in total in 2021," von der Leyen tweeted.

The bloc has cleared for use three vaccines ” from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Nevertheless, the ongoing vaccination campaign has been marred by reports about inadequate supply.

More Stories From World

