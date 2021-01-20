UrduPoint.com
Pfizer's Production Changes Make Denmark Cut Planned Vaccinations By 10% - Institute

Denmark will have to push the vaccination of up to 50,000 people due to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine production adjustments and subsequent delivery cuts, Denmark's Statens Serum Institute (SSI) said on Wednesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Denmark will have to push the vaccination of up to 50,000 people due to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine production adjustments and subsequent delivery cuts, Denmark's Statens Serum Institute (SSI) said on Wednesday.

On January 15, the US' Pfizer pharmaceutical company said that it would deliver fewer doses to the European countries starting January 25, since its production facilities required modification to increase their manufacturing capacity.

"This means in practice, that Denmark in the first quarter will administer about 85,000 to 100,000 fewer vaccinations than were originally planned," SSI said, as quoted by the Medical Xpress news website.

The institute added that Pfizer's decision to reduce vaccine supply to Denmark by 10 percent would leave up to 50,000 citizens of the country unimmunized.

"This means that the number of the vaccinated Danes will be 42,000-50,000 less. This accounts for a 10 percent decrease in the number of inoculations with the Pfizer vaccine," the institute said.

Denmark launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on December 27. According to the Danish Health Authority, Danes over 65 years old and health care personnel will be inoculated during the first phase of the vaccination, while the rest of Denmark's 5.6 million population is scheduled to receive the vaccine by the end of June.

