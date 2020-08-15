UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFLP Chief Says Arab Leaders Subdued To US, Palestinian Division Weakens Cause

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:07 AM

PFLP Chief Says Arab Leaders Subdued to US, Palestinian Division Weakens Cause

The Arab League, and the Arab leadership as a whole, are largely weak and subjugated to the whims of the United States, and act against the interests of the Arab people, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Maher al-Taher, told Sputnik on the back of the peace deal between the UAE and Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Arab League, and the Arab leadership as a whole, are largely weak and subjugated to the whims of the United States, and act against the interests of the Arab people, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Maher al-Taher, told Sputnik on the back of the peace deal between the UAE and Israel.

"The so-called Arab League, it is clear that it does not hold meetings except on issues contrary to the national interests of the Arab nation. The so-called Arab official system is actually in a state of collapse and subjugated to the United States of America," al-Taher said to Sputnik on Friday, adding that only the Arab people can be counted on to reject the UAE-Israel deal to normalize relations.

Al-Taher, who heads the political department of the PFLP politburo, went on to say that the intra-Palestinian division has weakened the gravity of the Palestinian stance and has allowed Arab leaders to exploit the cause.

"It pains me to say this, but the internal Palestinian factor is shaken and weak because of the intra-Palestinian division... It emboldened some Arab regimes to confront the Palestinian cause and take traitorous steps," al-Taher emphasized.

The Palestinians have long been divided between Fatah and Hamas, the former who rules over the West Bank through the Palestinian Authority while the latter came to power in Gaza after the Palestinian Civil War in 2007. The two groups have different backers, ideologies and approaches to using violence against Israel.

On Thursday, Trump announced that the US has brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories. Palestine has decried the deal as aggression against its people. Iran and Turkey have also denounced it.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Iran Turkey Gaza UAE Trump Bank United States Arab

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

41 minutes ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

2 hours ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

4 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

4 hours ago

US Seizes Largest Iranian Fuel Shipment Bound For ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.