PFUJ Establishes Malaysia Chapter With MoU Signing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM
The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has launched its Malaysia Chapter, aiming to enhance journalism and offer investment guidance internationally
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has launched its Malaysia Chapter, aiming to enhance journalism and offer investment guidance internationally.
The strategic initiative was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Pakistan Press Club Malaysia (PPCM) and the PFUJ UAE, signifying a new phase of collaboration between Pakistani journalists in both nations.
This collaboration holds great potential for journalists and investors from Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia. It not only facilitates the exchange of journalistic knowledge but also acts as a valuable resource for investors keen on these regions.
Ansir Akram, the General Secretary of PFUJ United Arab Emirates (UAE), visited Malaysia on the invitation of the Pakistan Press Club Malaysia. He was warmly received by PPCM officials, leading up to the pivotal moment of signing the MOU.
The visit, which included a study tour of Malaysia's historical sites, concluded with an Iftar dinner hosted by PPCM to honor the visiting dignitary, paving the way for the official signing of the MoU.
The event highlighted PFUJ and PPCM's dedication to strengthening connections between the journalistic communities of both nations and providing broader community support through increased collaboration and guidance.
The central leadership of PFUJ voiced strong backing for the initiative, stressing the mutual benefits for the journalistic communities involved.
Rana Muhammad Azeem, PFUJ's Central General Secretary, commended the inauguration of the PFUJ Malaysia Chapter during a telephone conversation with PPCM President Owais Taj Chaudhry and others.
Key figures Khalid Malik, President of PFUJ UAE Chapter, and Syed Mudassar Khushnood, former General Secretary, also joined the conversation via phone, extending congratulations and assurances of full cooperation to PPCM.
Recent Stories
Ex-foreign secretary, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket
Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
UAE Ambassador felicitates Pakistanis on Pakistan Day
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Pakistani man earns praise for fixing traffic signal at UAE
Pakistan Day being celebrated with patriotic zeal
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
More Stories From World
-
Venezuelan opposition leader picks proxy to challenge Maduro1 hour ago
-
Italy's Bastianini on pole for Portugal MotoGP1 hour ago
-
SCO Secretary-General offers condolence over terrorist attack in Moscow2 hours ago
-
Erdogan condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Moscow2 hours ago
-
Russian army claims seized Ukrainian village near Bakhmut2 hours ago
-
Karunaratne half-ton keeps Sri Lanka in control against Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 1152 hours ago
-
UN chief in Egypt to push ceasefire during Gaza border visit2 hours ago
-
How will UK royal family deal with staffing crisis?2 hours ago
-
Zelensky aide denies Ukraine link to Moscow concert hall attack2 hours ago
-
President Xi sends condolences to Russian president over terror attack2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard2 hours ago