PGA Bermuda Championship Scores
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 08:00 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship at Port Royal in Southampton (USA unless noted, par-71):
194 - Alex Noren (SWE) 61-66-67
195 - Camilo Villegas (COL) 67-63-65
196 - Matti Schmid (GER) 64-67-65, Ryan Moore 65-64-67
197 - Stewart Cink 64-67-66
198 - Vince Whaley 63-70-65, Carl Yuan (CHN) 70-63-65, Kramer Hickok 67-65-66, Adam Scott (AUS) 65-67-66, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 64-65-69
199 - Adam Long 66-68-65, Dylan Wu 63-69-67, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 65-68-66
200 - David Lipsky 67-66-67, Davis Riley 64-68-68, D.A. Points 64-67-69, Ryan Brehm 64-65-71