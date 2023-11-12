Open Menu

PGA Bermuda Championship Scores

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 08:00 AM

PGA Bermuda Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the US PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship at Port Royal in Southampton (USA unless noted, par-71):

194 - Alex Noren (SWE) 61-66-67

195 - Camilo Villegas (COL) 67-63-65

196 - Matti Schmid (GER) 64-67-65, Ryan Moore 65-64-67

197 - Stewart Cink 64-67-66

198 - Vince Whaley 63-70-65, Carl Yuan (CHN) 70-63-65, Kramer Hickok 67-65-66, Adam Scott (AUS) 65-67-66, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 64-65-69

199 - Adam Long 66-68-65, Dylan Wu 63-69-67, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 65-68-66

200 - David Lipsky 67-66-67, Davis Riley 64-68-68, D.A. Points 64-67-69, Ryan Brehm 64-65-71

Related Topics

USA David Southampton Bermuda Adam Scott

Recent Stories

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

8 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

8 hours ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

8 hours ago
 Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

9 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

9 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

9 hours ago
PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

9 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

9 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

9 hours ago
 England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup wi ..

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

9 hours ago
 French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of Chin ..

French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of China

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

9 hours ago

More Stories From World