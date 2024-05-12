PGA Wells Fargo Championship Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina (par-71, USA unless noted):
201 - Xander Schauffele (USA) 64-67-70
202 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67-68-67
205 - Im Sung-Jae (KOR) 68-68-69
206 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-71-67
208 - Jason Day (AUS) 68-67-73
209 - Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 71-67-71, An Byeong-Hun (KOR) 70-68-71, Stephan Jäger (GER) 73-65-71, Sam Burns (USA) 71-68-70, Collin Morikawa (USA) 67-70-72
210 - Denny McCarthy (USA) 70-71-69, Lee Hodges (USA) 68-70-72 211 - Max Homa (USA) 69-70-72, Grayson Murray (USA) 70-69-72, Cameron Young (USA) 71-69-71, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 70-69-72, Cameron Davis (AUS) 70-69-72
