Phallus And The Boar: Turkey Digs Yield Clues To Human History

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Karahantepe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The dry expanses of southeastern Turkey, home to some of humanity's most ancient sites, have yielded fresh discoveries in the form of a stone phallus and a coloured boar.

For researchers, the carved statue of a man holding his phallus with two hands while seated atop a bench adorned with a leopard, is a new clue in the puzzle of our very beginnings.

The 2.3-meter (7.5-foot tall) work was discovered at the end of September at Karahantepe, in the heart of a complex of some 20 sites that were home to thousands of people during the Stone Age.

Karahantepe is part of the network around UNESCO-listed Gobekli Tepe, a place where our prehistoric ancestors gathered to worship more than 7,000 years before Stonehenge or the earliest Egyptian pyramids.

Necmi Karul, who heads the prehistory department at Istanbul University, found the toppled statue that was broken into three sections.

"We found several statues of this kind... but for the first time here we found the phallus," said the archaeologist, who coordinates the work of a project focused on the area's settlements.

The man lay in one of the first rectangular buildings, probably as a pillar supporting the wooden roof -- clues to how people used the site.

Karul said these settlements bear witness to "a new social order born after the Ice Age."

"The main reason to start a new kind of architecture is to build a new type of society," he noted.

Turkey Man Istanbul SITE September

