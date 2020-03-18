Pharmaceutical Company in St. Petersburg Begins Developing COVID-19 Vaccine

Biocad, a pharmaceutical company based in Russia's St. Petersburg, has joined the quest for developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus strain that triggered the COVID-19 pandemic, and will use its previous research on cancer vaccines as its foundation, its press service said on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Biocad, a pharmaceutical company based in Russia's St. Petersburg, has joined the quest for developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus strain that triggered the COVID-19 pandemic, and will use its previous research on cancer vaccines as its foundation, its press service said on Wednesday.

"The biotechnological company Biocad has announced that it has begun research into creating an mRNA vaccine against SARS-COV-2 (coronavirus). The development will be based on previous developments on the creation of mRNA-oncovaccines," the press service said, adding that "the initial tests on animals will take place it the end of April."

The company said it was going to develop three types of vaccines, which, thanks to the advantages of mRNA vaccines over traditional ones, would take a relatively short amount of time.

According to Biocad Director General Dmitry Morozov, of the 66 pharmaceutical companies worldwide that are currently working on tackling the coronavirus disease pandemic, 51 are trying to develop a vaccine and 15 others are developing therapeutics based on DNA/RNA molecules.

It is believed that it is cheaper and faster to develop mRNA vaccines than traditional ones. They work by introducing sequences of molecules designed to make cells produce disease specific antigens and trigger a regular immune response.

Nevertheless, a vaccine is expected to become publicly available no sooner than 12-18 months from now, the World Health Organization has warned, so the public health priority at the moment, therefore, is to slow down the spread.

As of Wednesday, the global tally of COVID-19 has surpassed 200,000 cases, with over 8,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.