Afghanistan, Feb. 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :With the support of local businesspersons, a drug producing factory has been established in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, head of the pharmaceutical company Mohammad Sayed Sediq said Tuesday.

A total of 50 million U.S.

Dollars have been invested in the project, Sediq said, adding that the plant would soon begin production.

This is the first time that a pharmaceutical factory has been established in Kandahar since the takeover of power by Taliban in mid- August last year.

The factory, according to Sediq, would produce 2 million tablets, 1 million capsules and 100,000 bottles of syrup per eight hours.