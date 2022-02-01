UrduPoint.com

Pharmaceutical Factory Established In Afghanistan's Kandahar

With the support of local businesspersons, a drug producing factory has been established in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, head of the pharmaceutical company Mohammad Sayed Sediq said Tuesday

With the support of local businesspersons, a drug producing factory has been established in southern Afghanistan's Kandahar province, head of the pharmaceutical company Mohammad Sayed Sediq said Tuesday.

A total of 50 million U.S. Dollars have been invested in the project, Sediq said, adding that the plant would soon begin production.

A total of 50 million U.S.

Dollars have been invested in the project, Sediq said, adding that the plant would soon begin production.

This is the first time that a pharmaceutical factory has been established in Kandahar since the takeover of power by Taliban in mid- August last year.

The factory, according to Sediq, would produce 2 million tablets, 1 million capsules and 100,000 bottles of syrup per eight hours.

