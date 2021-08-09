UrduPoint.com

Pharmaceutical Firms Rake In Billions With Covid Jabs

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

Pharmaceutical firms rake in billions with Covid jabs

Covid vaccines have brought billions of dollars to the coffers of pharmaceutical companies

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Covid vaccines have brought billions of Dollars to the coffers of pharmaceutical companies.

Germany's BioNTech, maker with partner Pfizer of the pioneering mRNA jab, raised its vaccine revenue forecast for 2021 in its latest earnings report on Monday.

Here are the numbers for the companies that publish financial results: - Biggest winners: Pfizer and BioNTech - US firm Pfizer and BioNTech got a headstart over rivals as they were the first in the western world to announce positive results from clinical trials of their vaccine last year.

They were also first to get authorisation from US and European Union regulators to sell their shot.

Pfizer has earned more than its competitors, raking in $10.8 billion (9.2 billion euros) in the first half of this year.

The US company has raised its outlook for 2021, expecting to make $33.5 billion in sales for the full year.

BioNTech reported on Tuesday revenues of $7.3 billion Euros in the first half. Unlike its larger partner, the company's only product on sale is the coronavirus vaccine.

BioNTech expects vaccine revenues to reach 15.9 billion euros for the full year, up from a previous estimate of 9.8 billion euros.

- Moderna the other mRNA champion - US startup Moderna is the only other firm to have produced an authorised mRNA vaccine so far.

Messenger RNA technology works by providing human cells with the genetic instructions to make a surface protein of the coronavirus, which trains the immune system to recognise the real virus.

Like BioNTech, the company's only product in the market is the Covid vaccine.

The vaccine requires two shots taken weeks apart.

Moderna reported turnover of $5.9 billion in the first six months of the year.

It expects to make $20 billion in revenues thanks to the vaccine this year.

- AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson trail - British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and US firm Johnson & Johnson had their vaccines approved by the EU later than their rivals.

AstraZeneca's vaccine is one of the world's leading vaccines and has been vital in the UK's speedy vaccination drive -- which enabled England's economy to fully reopen this month.

But it has not been approved by US drug regulators.

Johnson & Johson's vaccine -- made by Janssen, its Belgian subsidiary -- has the advantage of being administered with one shot instead of two like those of its rivals.

AstraZeneca and J&J do not use mRNA technology.

They both made more traditional viral vector vaccines, which use genetically-engineered version of a common-cold causing adenovirus as a "vector" to shuttle genetic instructions into human cells.

The two companies also vowed to sell their vaccines at cost during the pandemic, meaning they would not earn profits from them.

They are cheaper than the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna jabs, which reflects in their revenues.

AstraZeneca's Covid jab generated $1.2 billion in sales in the first six months of the year.

J&J reported $264 million in sales and expects to make $2.5 billion for the full year. AstraZeneca has not provided a detailed full-year estimate.

Related Topics

World Technology European Union Company Sale United Kingdom Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cyprus Red-Lists Israel Over Growing COVID-19 Case ..

Cyprus Red-Lists Israel Over Growing COVID-19 Cases - Ministry of Health

16 seconds ago
 European Commission Discusses Possibility of Holdi ..

European Commission Discusses Possibility of Holding Meeting on Nord Stream 2 - ..

18 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, p ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

55 minutes ago
 All departments to work together to provide all po ..

All departments to work together to provide all possible facilities for processi ..

20 seconds ago
 Stock markets lower as virus fears hit oil prices

Stock markets lower as virus fears hit oil prices

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt transforming AJK into model region soon: ..

PTI govt transforming AJK into model region soon: AJK PM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.