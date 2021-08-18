Pharmacist Faces 120 Years in Jail for Selling COVID-19 Vaccine Cards - US Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) A licensed Chicago pharmacist has been arrested for selling Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination cards online and could face a prison term of up to 120 years, the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"A licensed pharmacist was arrested today in Chicago on charges related to his alleged sale of dozens of authentic Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 vaccination cards on eBay," Justice Department said in a statement. "If convicted, he faces a sentence of ten years in prison per count.

The Justice Department said the pharmacist, Tangtang Zhao, sold 125 vaccination cards to 11 buyers for approximately $10 per card and is being charged on 12 counts of theft of government property.

Zhao worked at a pharmacy that administered coronavirus vaccines and the facility is required by law to provide a CDC vaccination record card to each recipient.

FBI Chicago Field Office Special Agent in Emmerson Buie said that improperly distributing vaccine cards constitutes a Federal crime and doing so puts Americans at risk.