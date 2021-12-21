Pharmacy, Pain Clinics Heads Arrested for Dispensing 4Mln Opioid Pills - US Justice Dept.

The US federal authorities have indicted the heads of three pharmacies and two pain clinics in the state of Texas for dispensing nearly four million opioid pills, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday

"Three Houston-area pharmacists, a doctor, and a pharmacy technician have been arrested for allegedly running three pharmacies and two clinics as 'pill mills;' distributing hydrocodone, oxycodone, and other controlled drugs without a legitimate medical purpose," the Justice Department said in a press release.

According to court documents, since January 2018, Chrisco Pharmacy, Keystone Pharmacy and Peoples Pharmacy illegally dispensed nearly four million pills of the schedule II opioids hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Keystone owner and pharmacist-in-charge Anthony Obute, 46, of Houston, was indicted, the release said.

"Ophelia Emeakoroha, 50, of Pearland, was arrested on Dec. 2 on a criminal complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, alleging that Emeakoroha, the pharmacist-in-charge at Peoples, illegally distributed and dispensed hydrocodone and oxycodone," the release added.

Shivarajpur Ravi, 65, of Houston, was arrested on December 2 on a criminal complaint that he ran two pill-mill clinics in the Houston area. Also, Christopher Obaze, 61 of Richmond, and Eric Tubbe 36, of Rosenberg, were arrested on charges related to their alleged illicit operation of Chrisco, according to the release.