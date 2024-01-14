Pharrell Headlines Paris Fashion Week
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The fashion season hits its stride on Tuesday with menswear week in Paris, with musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams the headline act in the increasingly celebrity-dominated industry.
Trends move at lightning speed in the age of TikTok, but brands will be hoping some concepts garner as much attention as "quiet luxury" or "noughties nostalgia" did in 2023.
Louis Vuitton has bet on raw celebrity wattage to stay on top, becoming the first brand to hit 20 billion Euros in revenue last year as it welcomed Pharrell as its new creative director.
The hip-hop star makes his second outing at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday following his debut last summer when he took over the entire Pont Neuf bridge, painted it gold and packed it with A-listers including Jay-Z, who performed after the show.
Such events, guaranteed to flood social media with brand-building imagery, are in many ways more important than the clothes for the top-end labels.
This time, his show will be among the fairground rides of the Jardin d'Acclimatation in western Paris, likely featuring the brand's latest celebrity ambassador, basketballer LeBron James.
Other brands are racing to keep up, with several big-name designers booted out recently in the cut-throat race for profits.
Givenchy parted ways with menswear boss Matthew Williams this month -- his replacement has yet to be announced.
Gucci, Chloe and Alexander McQueen all saw new creative directors last year.
There are few major changes in this week's line-up, though Balmain is returning to menswear shows for the first time in several years.
Some labels have chosen to stay out of the official Calendar, notably Saint Laurent, Celine and Jacquemus -- the latter holding its show in Provence on January 29.
But 42 brands will be holding runway shows during the menswear week, and another 32 organising presentations of their new collections.
The pace is relentless. After menswear comes haute couture week for the most luxurious and bespoke outfits.
Having already been through Milan, the fashion caravan then decamps for Miami, Copenhagen, New York, London, and then back to Milan and Paris for womenswear shows in February.
The French capital "remains the stronghold of fashion," said Vanity Fair fashion expert Pierre Groppo, with the big Names such as Chanel, Dior and Hermes still dominating global trends, as well as the presence of (slightly) more affordable but high-quality labels like AMI and Officine Generale.
The big brands have managed to go beyond just makers of clothing, he added. Their shows are "transmitters of cultural messages... they are entertainment broadcasters" at the crossroads of fashion, music and celebrity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From World
-
Taiwan tells China to 'face reality' after election5 minutes ago
-
Volcano erupts near Reykjavik: Iceland met office5 minutes ago
-
Strike-delayed Emmys finally here as 'Succession' says farewell5 minutes ago
-
Adecco chief says AI will create new jobs6 minutes ago
-
Sinner has eye on Djokovic semi-final after Australian Open win6 minutes ago
-
Ronaldo effect? Saudi spending spree fuels Asian Cup hopes6 minutes ago
-
Djokovic bids for Grand Slam history as Rublev survives scare at Australian Open6 minutes ago
-
New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd Twenty20 international score6 minutes ago
-
China's top economic planner launches new major foreign investment projects, plans to invest over $1 ..16 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Colombia landslide hits 3426 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 1 missing after severe storms, floods hit Sao Paulo26 minutes ago
-
4 die as car slides off bridge amid heavy rainfall in NW Syria26 minutes ago