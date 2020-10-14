UrduPoint.com
Phase 2 Trial Of Russian COVID Vaccine By Chumakov Institute To Start Monday - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Phase 2 Trial of Russian COVID Vaccine by Chumakov Institute to Start Monday - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Phase 2 trial of the Russian coronavirus vaccine by Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research will begin on October 19, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the second Russian vaccine was officially registered.

The vaccine that was developed by the Chumakov center could become the third one.

"On October 19, the second phase will begin, 285 more volunteers will be inoculated," Golikova said.

According to the deputy prime minister, 15 people were vaccinated during the first stage, on October 6, and none of them had any serious adverse reactions or side effects.

