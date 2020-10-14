UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Phase 3 Clinical Trials Of Kazakh COVID Vaccine To Last Until End Of April 2021 - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 02:47 PM

Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Kazakh COVID Vaccine to Last Until End of April 2021 - Minister

SULTAN, October 14 (Sputnik) - Phase 3 of clinical trials of QazCovid-in, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Kazakhstan, are expected to last until the end of April 2021, Kazakh Heathcare Minister Alexey Tsoy said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Phase 3 of clinical trials of QazCovid-in, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Kazakhstan, are expected to last until the end of April 2021, Kazakh Heathcare Minister Alexey Tsoy said on Wednesday.

In September, the Kazakh Health Ministry authorized phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of the QazCovid-in vaccine on volunteers.

"The World Health Organization has officially approved clinical trials of the Kazakh vaccine.

To assess the safety and efficiency of the vaccine, we received on September 17 a permission to conduct phase 1 clinical trials at the National Scientific Center for Phthisiopulmonology. On November 17, it is planned to complete phase 2 clinical trials. Phase 3 will last until the end of April 2021," Tsoy said at a press conference.

The WHO included the inactivated vaccine in the list of candidate vaccines on May 15 and in the list of those approved for clinical trials on August 29.

Related Topics

World Kazakhstan April May August September October November

Recent Stories

Italian film exhibition kicks off in Beijing

3 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Expects Schedule of Armenian Troops Wit ..

3 minutes ago

Spices exports increased record 45.02%

3 minutes ago

Singapore's GDP contracts 7 pct year on year in Q3 ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 117,200 cusecs water

7 minutes ago

Motorway Police book seven from wedding convoy

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.