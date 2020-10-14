Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Kazakh COVID Vaccine to Last Until End of April 2021 - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Phase 3 of clinical trials of QazCovid-in, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Kazakhstan, are expected to last until the end of April 2021, Kazakh Heathcare Minister Alexey Tsoy said on Wednesday.

In September, the Kazakh Health Ministry authorized phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of the QazCovid-in vaccine on volunteers.

"The World Health Organization has officially approved clinical trials of the Kazakh vaccine.

To assess the safety and efficiency of the vaccine, we received on September 17 a permission to conduct phase 1 clinical trials at the National Scientific Center for Phthisiopulmonology. On November 17, it is planned to complete phase 2 clinical trials. Phase 3 will last until the end of April 2021," Tsoy said at a press conference.

The WHO included the inactivated vaccine in the list of candidate vaccines on May 15 and in the list of those approved for clinical trials on August 29.