UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Phase 3 Of Clinical Trials Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Starts Wednesday - Investment Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:56 PM

Phase 3 of Clinical Trials of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Starts Wednesday - Investment Fund

The third phase of the clinical trials of Russia's vaccine against coronavirus will start on Wednesday and all the information will be released publicly, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The third phase of the clinical trials of Russia's vaccine against coronavirus will start on Wednesday and all the information will be released publicly, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. It was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Basically, the Phase 3 of clinical trials is starting right after the registration, so basically Phase 3 will start tomorrow, we will launch it also in August, as I said, in UAE, in Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, hopefully also in Brazil, and those countries will participate in those Phase 3 trials. All of the data will be published for Phase 1, for Phase 2. We will also publish studies that Gamaleya Institute [conducted] on animals," Dmitriev said at a press conference.

Related Topics

World Russia UAE Brazil Saudi Arabia Philippines August All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

10 seconds ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.