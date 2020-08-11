Phase 3 of Clinical Trials of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Starts Wednesday - Investment Fund

(@FahadShabbir)

The third phase of the clinical trials of Russia's vaccine against coronavirus will start on Wednesday and all the information will be released publicly, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The third phase of the clinical trials of Russia's vaccine against coronavirus will start on Wednesday and all the information will be released publicly, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first coronavirus vaccine in the world. It was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Basically, the Phase 3 of clinical trials is starting right after the registration, so basically Phase 3 will start tomorrow, we will launch it also in August, as I said, in UAE, in Saudi Arabia and the Philippines, hopefully also in Brazil, and those countries will participate in those Phase 3 trials. All of the data will be published for Phase 1, for Phase 2. We will also publish studies that Gamaleya Institute [conducted] on animals," Dmitriev said at a press conference.