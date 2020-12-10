Phase 3 of Sputnik V Clinical Trials Successfully Ending - Health Expert

Hase 3 of the clinical trials of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is coming to an end with success, Ramil Khabriev, the chief scientific officer at the National Research Institute of Public Health named after N.A. Semashko, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Phase 3 of the clinical trials of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is coming to an end with success, Ramil Khabriev, the chief scientific officer at the National Research Institute of Public Health named after N.A. Semashko, said on Thursday.

Speaking at a scientific and methodological forum for health professionals in the Russian capital, Khabriev mentioned that the Phase 3 trial was launched within the Moscow health system.

"Today, we find ourselves in a situation where this trial is successfully coming to an end and the city was one of the first, essentially the [very] first, to proceed to a mass vaccination of population," the health expert said.

Sputnik V, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11.