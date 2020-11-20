(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Phase 3 of the clinical trial of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has shown that it is highly effective, the head of the Health Ministry's department for medical help to children, Elena Baibarina, said Friday.

"Phase 3, which is currently underway, shows that the effectiveness is very, very high," Baibarina said.