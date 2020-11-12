UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Phase 3 Trials Of German Company CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine To Enroll 36,000 Volunteers

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:34 PM

Phase 3 Trials of German Company CureVac's COVID-19 Vaccine to Enroll 36,000 Volunteers

Some 36,000 people will participate in phase 3 clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, Franz-Werner Haas, the company's CEO, said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Some 36,000 people will participate in phase 3 clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, Franz-Werner Haas, the company's CEO, said on Thursday.

"In total, 36,000 people will be enrolled in the third phase of clinical trials, which we are starting based on the positive results of the first phase," Haas said.

The CEO also said that phase 2b/3 will start simultaneously, adding that CureVac is in talks about the date of launch of new trials with a regulator. The phase 3 trials will last three months, Haas added.

According to the estimate of the World Health Organization, there are currently 47 candidate vaccines, including 10 that are already in phase 3 clinical trials.

Related Topics

World German Company

Recent Stories

Russia to Counter EU Navalny Sanctions, Impose Res ..

26 seconds ago

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its fifth mee ..

5 minutes ago

People urged to cooperate in maintaining cleanline ..

27 seconds ago

CDA to procure machinery for garbage collection fr ..

30 seconds ago

German court demands govt review compensation for ..

36 seconds ago

Business community believes in rule of law, streng ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.