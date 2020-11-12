Some 36,000 people will participate in phase 3 clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, Franz-Werner Haas, the company's CEO, said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Some 36,000 people will participate in phase 3 clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, Franz-Werner Haas, the company's CEO, said on Thursday.

"In total, 36,000 people will be enrolled in the third phase of clinical trials, which we are starting based on the positive results of the first phase," Haas said.

The CEO also said that phase 2b/3 will start simultaneously, adding that CureVac is in talks about the date of launch of new trials with a regulator. The phase 3 trials will last three months, Haas added.

According to the estimate of the World Health Organization, there are currently 47 candidate vaccines, including 10 that are already in phase 3 clinical trials.