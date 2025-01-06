Open Menu

PHC Dr. Faisal Discusses Media Dynamics, Diaspora Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Senior journalist Rana Imran Latif and Pakistan Overseas Club UK Chairman, Faisal Khawaja, on Monday held a comprehensive meeting with Pakistan’s High Commissioner (PHC) to the United Kingdom (UK), Dr Mohammad Faisal, to discuss key issues of mutual interest

The meeting, which also included Minister Press at the Pakistan High Commission, Ali Nawaz Malik, revolved around the evolving dynamics of media and its global implications. They highlighted the importance of responsible media representation and its role in shaping perceptions about Pakistan in the international arena.

Another focal point of the discussion was the challenges faced by Pakistan’s diaspora in the UK. Strategies and solutions to address these issues were deliberated, with an emphasis on fostering a stronger connection between the diaspora and their homeland.

During the interaction, Dr. Mohammad Faisal congratulated to Rana Imran Latif for becoming the Chief Executive Officer of Times News of Publications and on the launch of Times News Television, a forthcoming largest worldwide news and entertainment channel. He expressed optimism that this initiative would play a vital role in showcasing Pakistan’s soft image to the global community.

Rana Imran Latif highlighted the channel’s potential in bridging cultural and informational gaps, underscoring its significance in promoting Pakistan’s values and achievements on a global scale.

The PHC also appreciated the contributions of media professionals and diaspora leaders in enhancing Pakistan's stature internationally. He further anticipated that the upcoming launch of Times News Television would be a major milestone in strengthening Pakistan’s narrative on international platforms.

