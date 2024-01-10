Open Menu

PHC Seeks Comments In Transgender Quota In General Election Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) A division Bench of Peshawar High Court, Peshawar heard a case filed by Sobia a transgender candidate for PK-81, who seeks quota in the provincial assembly for transgenders.

Advocate Mehwish Muhib Kakakhel represented the petitioner.

Aamir Javed, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa represented the government.

The counsel argued that the petitioner is transgender and her nomination forms have been accepted by the election commission, however, she has been put in the general quota due to a lack of specified seats for transgenders.

The counsel argued that the petitioner has a legitimate case as there are many issues faced by transgenders, foremost being that of security which needs to be spoken about and discussed for want of suitable solutions in the legislative assembly of the province.

The bench after hearing arguments for the counsel of the petitioner put the government of KP and the election commission on notice and asked them to submit their comments.

