Philadelphia Apartment Fire Kills 13 Including 7 Children - Fire Department Official

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 10:37 PM

A fire in a crowded second and third floor apartment building in Philadelphia killed thirteen people, including seven children, Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) A fire in a crowded second and third floor apartment building in Philadelphia killed thirteen people, including seven children, Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said on Wednesday.

"That number sits now at thirteen," Murphy said during a press conference about the number of fatalities. "That number is dynamic - seven children (are among the dead)."

Murphy cautioned that three people remained unaccounted for so the number of dead could rise further.

Murphy said the fire broke out in the two floor apartment on the second and third floors of the building at around 6:30 a.

m. ET (11:00 a.m. GMT) and the flames then moved very quickly.

The Fire Department moved aggressively and rapidly put the flames out but then discovered the bodies, he said.

Some 26 people lived in the building, including 18 in the apartment where the fatal fire occurred. There had been six fire detectors installed with ten-year lithium batteries in 2019 and 2020 and they had last been inspected in May 2021, but none of them was functioning when the fire broke out, Murphy added.

