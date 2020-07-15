Philadelphia Authorities Ban Large Public Events Until Late February 2021 - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The authorities of the city of Philadelphia decided to extend the ban on large public events in the city until February 28, 2021, over COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Jim Kenney said.

"I'm disappointed to confirm that we are canceling large public events through February 28, 2021 due to the public health crisis. This was not an easy decision to make. The health and safety of residents, workers, and visitors must be our top priority," Kenney wrote on Twitter.

According to the mayor, the ban applies to events of more than 50 people, including festivals, parades, concerts, carnivals, fairs and flea markets. This measure does not apply to political demonstrations, outdoor sports training with up to 25 participants, or events on private grounds.

According to Johns Hopkins University's count, almost 3.4 million COVID-19 cases have been registered in the United States, and more than 136,000 people have died from the disease in the country.