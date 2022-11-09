UrduPoint.com

Philadelphia Decides To Conduct Additional Vote Verification In Midterm Elections -Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Philadelphia Decides to Conduct Additional Vote Verification in Midterm Elections -Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Philadelphia Electoral Commission has decided to conduct additional verification of votes to rule out the possibility of violations, CNN reported on Tuesday.

In an attempt to rule out possible election violations, the Philadelphia Election Commission voted earlier in the day to implement additional verification of votes in order to eliminate the possibility of "double voting", the report said.

The measure could slow down the process of counting votes and draw additional attention to the capital of Pennsylvania if the gap between Democrat and Republican election candidates in several close races turns to be significant, the report added.

The races in the Pennsylvania are some of the most watched in the country. President Joe Biden as well as former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, campaigned in Pennsylvania in the past several days in an effort to sway voters.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Election Commission Of Pakistan Trump Philadelphia

Recent Stories

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite ..

Global Oil Projected at Below $100 in 2023 Despite Russia Squeeze - US Energy Ag ..

2 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Rio ..

Iranian Parliament Calls for Death Penalty for Riots Participants

2 hours ago
 Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe ..

Global press freedom advocate, RSF urges UN probe into Arshad Sharif's murder

2 hours ago
 Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

2 hours ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

2 hours ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.