Philadelphia Decides to Conduct Additional Vote Verification in Midterm Elections -Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Philadelphia Electoral Commission has decided to conduct additional verification of votes to rule out the possibility of violations, CNN reported on Tuesday.

In an attempt to rule out possible election violations, the Philadelphia Election Commission voted earlier in the day to implement additional verification of votes in order to eliminate the possibility of "double voting", the report said.

The measure could slow down the process of counting votes and draw additional attention to the capital of Pennsylvania if the gap between Democrat and Republican election candidates in several close races turns to be significant, the report added.

The races in the Pennsylvania are some of the most watched in the country. President Joe Biden as well as former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, campaigned in Pennsylvania in the past several days in an effort to sway voters.