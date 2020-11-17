UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philadelphia Imposes New 'Safer At Home' COVID-19 Restrictions - Health Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Philadelphia Imposes New 'Safer at Home' COVID-19 Restrictions - Health Commissioner

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The city of Philadelphia is imposing sweeping restrictions to public activity, including moving high school and college instruction online and curbing indoor dining at restaurants, to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Health Commissioner Tom Farley said on Monday.

"We may be tired of COVID, but COVID's not tired of us," Farley as the city authorities listed new "Safer at Home" restrictions, including extending the shutdown of theaters and other public performance spaces as well as bowling alleys, arcades, game venues, museums, libraries, casinos and gyms.

Outdoor gatherings and events in Philadelphia will be limited to 10 people per 1,000 square feet for venues with an undefined maximum capacity and not exceeding 2,000 people in any outdoor space.

All individuals at outdoor gatherings must wear masks at all times, and - to reinforce mask use - neither food nor beverages may be served.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 11 million Americans have contracted the novel coronavirus since February with more than 246,000 virus-related fatalities.

Related Topics

Philadelphia February May All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

21 minutes ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review regio ..

51 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2020

1 hour ago

UK secures five million doses of Moderna vaccine

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.