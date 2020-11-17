Philadelphia Imposes New 'Safer at Home' COVID-19 Restrictions - Health Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The city of Philadelphia is imposing sweeping restrictions to public activity, including moving high school and college instruction online and curbing indoor dining at restaurants, to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Health Commissioner Tom Farley said on Monday.

"We may be tired of COVID, but COVID's not tired of us," Farley as the city authorities listed new "Safer at Home" restrictions, including extending the shutdown of theaters and other public performance spaces as well as bowling alleys, arcades, game venues, museums, libraries, casinos and gyms.

Outdoor gatherings and events in Philadelphia will be limited to 10 people per 1,000 square feet for venues with an undefined maximum capacity and not exceeding 2,000 people in any outdoor space.

All individuals at outdoor gatherings must wear masks at all times, and - to reinforce mask use - neither food nor beverages may be served.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 11 million Americans have contracted the novel coronavirus since February with more than 246,000 virus-related fatalities.