Philadelphia Lifts Curfew Imposed Amid George Floyd Protests - Local Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Philadelphia is lifting the city-wide curfew, which was imposed amid anti-racism protests, on Sunday, the city authorities said.

The curfew was imposed on May 30, five days after George Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd's death has sparked a wave of protests against police brutality and racial inequality across the United States.

"There will be no curfew or traffic restrictions in place today. If you go out to participate in demonstrations, follow @PhilaOEM [City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management] for important updates and information.

And remember to wear masks, keep distance from others if possible, and stay hydrated," the official Twitter account of the local government said.

Several other major cities have also decided to lift the curfew, including New York City, Washington, Dallas and Atlanta.

Floyd's death sparked outrage not only in the US but also abroad. Demonstrations in solidarity with George Floyd protesters have been held in Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan and other countries.