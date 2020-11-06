Philadelphia Mayor Says Trump Should Concede Election Defeat, Congratulate Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Pennsylvania Mayor Jim Kenney said on Friday that US President Donald Trump should concede losing the 2020 presidential election instead of voicing allegations of electoral fraud and instead congratulate his opponent Joe Biden on his victory.

"I think what the President needs to do is... to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner, just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George W. Bush did," Kenney said during a press briefing.

Trump is trailing Biden in the state of Pennsylvania and if the trend persists the Democratic nominee will win 20 electoral votes that will enable him to win the presidency.

Trump has dismissed the figures, saying they are a result of a massive fraud in Democratic-run Constituencies. Trump led by significant amount of voters on Tuesday night when several Democratic-run states stopped counting until Wednesday morning. Trump claimed batches of ballots were found overnight and together with other irregularities and corrupt practices contributed to Biden's lead.

"[Trump has to] stop this and let us move forward as a country... That's my feeling, I doubt he will listen to me," Kenney said.