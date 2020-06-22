Philadelphia Native Identified as Victim of Reading Stabbing Attack - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) One of the victims of the terror attack in the UK city of Reading has been identified as Joe Ritchie-Bennett, a 39-year-old native of northeast Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer daily newspaper has reported.

On Saturday, three people were killed and three others injured in a stabbing attack in Reading. The UK police declared the incident to be terrorism and arrested a suspect, Libyan refugee Khairi Saadallah.

Ritchie-Bennett moved to the United Kingdom 15 years ago and was working for a Dutch pharmaceutical company that has its UK headquarters in Reading, the news outlet says, citing his father. The deceased is said to come from a police family with his brother, Robert Ritchie, serving as a captain at the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Reading incidents show that lone-wolf attacks constitute a real threat to public security, UK Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation Jonathan Hall said earlier in the day.

"Lone actors, carrying out low sophistication attacks, are a genuine and persistent threat," he said, as quoted by the Sky News tv channel.

The incident in Reading is the latest of the series of stabbing attacks that recently hit the UK, with the most notable being the rampage at London Bridge in November that left two people dead.