Philadelphia Residents Told Tap Water Safe To Drink After Spill - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Residents in the US city of Philadelphia are advised that the city's tap water is safe to drink and shower with until at least late Wednesday after thousands of gallons of a chemical spilled into a nearby river that serves as a water source for locals, CBS news reported.

The report said on Tuesday that up to 12,000 gallons of a latex emulsion product spilled into the Delaware River from plant operated by the company Trinseo Altuglas LLC, which manufactures acrylic resins.

The chemical, according to the company, is made up of 50% water and 50% latex polymer.

The Philadelphia Water Department, according to the report, said that 40 tests of the city's water supply conducted on Monday have come out negative.

The city expects the remnants of the spill to pass the city's water treatment plant no later than Thursday, the report said.

Local stores have run low on supply of water bottles following the spill, which has local residents worried about potential long-term health effects.

