Philadelphia Shooter Charged With 5 Counts Of Murder, 4 Counts Of Attempted Murder - Court

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 10:13 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Philadelphia mass shooting suspect Kimbrady Carriker has been charged with five counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder, according to court records published on Wednesday.

The shooting took place on Monday night in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia, killing five and injuring four others, according to media reports.

Besides these nine counts, Carriker has also been charged with more than 20 counts, including recklessly endangering another person, and aggravated assault, the court records said.

The now defendant was charged during an arraignment earlier on Wednesday, during which he appeared in the courtroom via video. The court has set the preliminary hearing for July 24 at 9:00 a.

m. at the Philadelphia Municipal Court, according to the court records.

The case will be heard by Judge Joffie C. Pittman III, according to the court documents.

The court also denied a motion to set bail in the case as Magistrate Naomi Williams said during the arraignment that there is "no set of conditions" under which Carriker wouldn't be a flight risk, CNN reported.

Carriker, 40, was armed with a rifle and a handgun and was wearing a bulletproof vest and ski mask as he fired at random targets along several blocks in the southwest portion of the city, the reports said.

In 2004, the suspect was convicted of carrying arms without a license and was sentenced to three years of probation.

