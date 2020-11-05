UrduPoint.com
Philadelphia Temporarily Stops Counting Mailed-In Ballots Per Court Order - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:55 PM

Election workers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have temporarily stopped counting mailed-in ballots as per a court ruling, NBC News said on Thursday citing two Democratic party officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Election workers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have temporarily stopped counting mailed-in ballots as per a court ruling, NBC news said on Thursday citing two Democratic party officials.

A judge ordered earlier that counting should be stopped until Trump campaign representatives are allowed greater access at the Pennsylvania Convention Center to observe the counting of the ballots from the 2020 election, the report said.

US President Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania over his Democratic challenger Joe Biden 50.3 percent to 48.5 percent with 88 percent of ballots counted, according to media reports.

