WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The US city of Philadelphia is imposing a curfew tonight as a means to contain the ongoing civil unrest that sparked after a Black man was fatally shot by police this week, Mayor Jim Kenney's office said in a press release on Wednesday.

"There will be a citywide curfew which will go into effect on Wednesday, October 28 at 9:00 p.m. [EST] through 6:00 a.m. [10:00 a.m. GMT] on Thursday, October 29," the release said.

Mass riots broke out in Philadelphia on Monday after police officers fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr, a Black man allegedly armed with a knife, who was approaching them despite the order to stop and drop the weapon.