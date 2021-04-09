UrduPoint.com
Philip A 'man Of Foresight, Determination And Courage': Blair

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:31 PM

Philip a 'man of foresight, determination and courage': Blair

British former prime minister Tony Blair, a key figure after the death of princess Diana in 1997, on Friday hailed Prince Philip for his years of public service

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :British former prime minister Tony Blair, a key figure after the death of princess Diana in 1997, on Friday hailed Prince Philip for his years of public service.

Blair said Queen Elizabeth II's late husband was "a man of foresight, determination and courage", paying tribute to his environmental and charity work.

"He was often way ahead of his time in protection of the environment, in reconciliation between religious faiths and... the creation of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which remains one of the most innovative and effective programmes for the betterment of young people anywhere in the world."

