Philip Morris announces merger talks with Altria Group

Tobacco firms Philip Morris International and the US firm Altria Group are considering a potential merger, Philip Morris announced Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Tobacco firms Philip Morris International and the US firm Altria Group are considering a potential merger, Philip Morris announced Tuesday.

The company said the talks on an all-stock merger of equals were at early stages and that there could be "no assurance" that any agreement or final transaction would occur.

The tie-up would reconnect the companies. Altria spun off Philip Morris International in 2008, and still owns Philip Morris USA.

Shares in Philip Morris sank 7.5 percent at the Wall Street open while Altria jumped 8.5 percent.