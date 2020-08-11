UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippe Cousteau Urges Russia To Support Creation Of Antarctic Conservation Area In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Philippe Cousteau Urges Russia to Support Creation of Antarctic Conservation Area in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russia, as the pioneer country in the South Pole, should join the initiative of the Convention for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) to create the world's largest sanctuary in Antarctica, environmental advocate Philippe Cousteau Jr., the grandson of renowned oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, told Sputnik in an interview.

The initiative envisages designating some 4 million square kilometers (1.5 million square miles) of Antarctic waters as a so-called marine protected area with strict regulations on pouching, fishing and drilling for fossil fuels.

"We are seeking that Russia, in particular, support the initiative in the year marking 200 years since the discovery of Antarctica. It will be a signal for the global community that even during the difficult times of the pandemic the humanity can unite around the preservation of resources for the future," Cousteau said.

The environmental advocate further voiced hope that Russia offer would its support to the initiative during the convention's meeting in October, adding that all other CCAMLR member-states but China have supported the creation of the Antarctic sanctuary.

According to Cousteau, only 6 percent of Antarctic seas are protected at the moment, and the creation of a protected area will help increase the figure to 10 percent. The international effort appears even more important at a time when climate change threatens the South Pole's biodiversity like never before, he argued.

"This year was one of the hottest in Antarctica, with the temperature reaching 20 degrees Celsius [68 degrees Fahrenheit]. Such weather is good for California, but not for the South Pole. We have a little daughter, and penguins will be extinct in Antarctica within her lifetime. May be some species will remain in Argentina, but those in Antarctica will be gone," Cousteau said.

The expert also denied that animals can be saved from the climate change effects by simple relocation to more favorable places temperature-wise, chiefly because of the disruption it would cause to ecosystems and food chains. For example, if a polar bear were to be relocated from the Arctic, where the global warming is twice as fast as elsewhere on the planet, to Antarctica, local animals would just not understand what animal is that and the bear will likely end up destroying Antarctica's ecosystem.

Related Topics

Weather World Russia China Argentina May October National University All From Million

Recent Stories

Minorities Day is being observed today

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Indepen ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.