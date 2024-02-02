Open Menu

Philippine Agricultural Sector Grows 1.2 Pct In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Philippine agricultural sector grows 1.2 pct in 2023

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Philippine agriculture sector grew by 1.2 percent in 2023, driven by higher poultry and livestock production, increased fruit harvest and record rice output, the Philippines' Department of Agriculture (DA) said Friday.

"Agriculture has contributed positively to the growth of the economy last year. But certainly, we could do more," Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said.

Citing Philippine Statistics Authority data, the department said agriculture sector expanded by only 0.6 percent in 2022.

It added the sector contributed 9 percent of the gross domestic product in 2023 and employed around 25 percent of the 49.7 million Filipinos in the labor force as of November last year.

In 2023, the department said the Philippines saw "a record rice harvest" of 20.06 million metric tons, helping trim rice imports to 3.5 million metric tons from 3.8 million metric tons in 2022 and boost farmers' income.

Laurel added that financial and other assistance to farms from the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund of the Rice Tariffication law also helped increase rice output.

In line with the government's goal of modernizing agriculture, increasing food production, ensuring food security, and raising farmers' and fisherfolk's income, Laurel said the department would increase spendings on farm inputs, post-harvest, and storage facilities and build more irrigation systems.

Related Topics

Agriculture Laurel Philippines November From Government Million

Recent Stories

Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

1 hour ago
 Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

3 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

3 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

3 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

4 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

4 hours ago
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

16 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

16 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

16 hours ago

More Stories From World