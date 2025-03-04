Open Menu

Philippine Air Force Fighter Goes Missing During 'tactical' Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A Philippines FA-50 fighter jet and its two-man crew went missing during an overnight operation flying from a base near the central city of Cebu, air force officials said Tuesday.

The jet lost contact with other fighters on the flight "minutes before reaching its target area", the Philippine Air Force (PAF) said in a statement.

Air Force spokeswoman Colonel Consuelo Castillo told reporters it was the "first major incident involving" its squadron of FA-50S, which have previously been used in exercises over the disputed South China Sea.

The Philippines has a dozen of the fighters purchased from South Korea in the last decade.

Castillo said the jet was flying "over land" on the way to its target area when it went missing during a "tactical night operation in support of our ground troops".

She declined to provide the exact nature or location of the mission, which saw the fighter flown out of the Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base.

The base shares a runway with the airport in Cebu, the Philippines' second-largest city.

"We are hopeful that we will still be able to recover" the aircraft and crew, she said. "We are still very optimistic that they are safe."

In a statement, the Air Force said it was "conducting extensive and thorough search operations, utilizing all available resources, to locate the missing jet fighter aircraft."

