Philippine Ambassador To Lebanon Dies From COVID-19 - Foreign Department

Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla has died at age 62 from complications from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's Foreign Department said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Bernardita Catalla has died at age 62 from complications from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's Foreign Department said on Thursday.

"With deep sadness, the Department of Foreign Affairs announces the untimely demise on 02 April 2020, of Ambassador Bernardita Catalla, Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon, from complications arising from Covid 19," the department said in an official statement.

The department praised Catalla's diplomatic efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and helping Philippine nationals in countries such as Lebanon, Malaysia and Indonesia.

"She served in key posts like Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta and was Passport Director where she delivered frontline service to millions of Filipinos.

Prior to her assignment in Lebanon, she was Consul General in Hong Kong, looking over the welfare of hundreds of thousands of overseas Filipinos. Since December 2019, she spearheaded the voluntary mass repatriation program of the Philippine Embassy in Beirut," the authorities said.

According to several news outlets, she died in a Beirut hospital where she was receiving medical treatment.

As of Thursday, Lebanese health authorities have confirmed 479 coronavirus cases in the country, among them 14 fatalities and 43 recoveries.

