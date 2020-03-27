UrduPoint.com
Philippine Armed Forces Chief Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Chief of Staff of the Philippine Armed Forces Felimon Santos Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 and will face strict quarantine, and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who had been in contact with Santos, will enter self-isolation, media reported on Friday.

According to CNN Philippines broadcaster, Santos will be continuously monitored by physicians at his military quarters and will not be admitted to a hospital.

"He is well and in good health condition. He will be in his military quarters where he will continue the discharge of his duties and responsibilities," the Philippine Armed Forces said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

On Monday, Santos said that he would go into self-quarantine after being in contact with an officer who was confirmed to have been infected by the virus, the broadcaster said.

Lorenzana, for his part, said that he would also self-quarantine because he had meetings with the chief of staff on March 22 and March 23. The country's minister of tourism will also self-quarantine following contacts with Santos.

The authorities of the Philippines have so far confirmed 707 cases of the infection and 45 fatalities. The country's borders have been temporarily shut.

