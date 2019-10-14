Philippine Army Says to Set Up Military Camp Near War-Torn Marawi

The Philippine Army has announced on Monday that it will begin building new military camps outside Marawi, the predominantly-Muslim city that saw fierce fighting between Philippine forces and affiliates of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in 2017

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Philippine Army has announced on Monday that it will begin building new military camps outside Marawi, the predominantly-Muslim city that saw fierce fighting between Philippine forces and affiliates of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia ) in 2017

"The legal possession of the land enables the Philippine Army to efficiently accomplish its mission. It is a strategic location to protect the people [of Marawi] against terrorism," Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Jesus B. Sarsagat said at a ceremony in Manila to mark the acquisition of the territory, as quoted in statement on the Philippine Army's Facebook.

The army received a writ of possession for about 10 hectares (24.7 acres) of land in the southern province of Mindanao, according to the statement.

The Battle of Marawi was a five-month urban conflict that began in May 2017 and resulted in the defeat of the IS-affiliated Maute Group by the Philippine Army as well as widespread destruction in the city. Around 73,000 people remain displaced and rely on humanitarian aid, according to humanitarian information portal ReliefWeb.