UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Army Says To Set Up Military Camp Near War-Torn Marawi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:26 PM

Philippine Army Says to Set Up Military Camp Near War-Torn Marawi

The Philippine Army has announced on Monday that it will begin building new military camps outside Marawi, the predominantly-Muslim city that saw fierce fighting between Philippine forces and affiliates of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in 2017

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Philippine Army has announced on Monday that it will begin building new military camps outside Marawi, the predominantly-Muslim city that saw fierce fighting between Philippine forces and affiliates of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in 2017.

"The legal possession of the land enables the Philippine Army to efficiently accomplish its mission. It is a strategic location to protect the people [of Marawi] against terrorism," Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Jesus B. Sarsagat said at a ceremony in Manila to mark the acquisition of the territory, as quoted in statement on the Philippine Army's Facebook.

The army received a writ of possession for about 10 hectares (24.7 acres) of land in the southern province of Mindanao, according to the statement.

The Battle of Marawi was a five-month urban conflict that began in May 2017 and resulted in the defeat of the IS-affiliated Maute Group by the Philippine Army as well as widespread destruction in the city. Around 73,000 people remain displaced and rely on humanitarian aid, according to humanitarian information portal ReliefWeb.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Russia Facebook Manila May 2017

Recent Stories

Banks invest AED10.3 billion in bonds over eight m ..

58 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Free Eye Camp At Abdul Rehman Goth, ..

59 minutes ago

Govt should take opposition on board on Kashmir: L ..

1 minute ago

Tunisian Election Winner Did Not Benefit From Oppo ..

1 minute ago

PTA rebuts news item of giving access its portal

2 minutes ago

OSCE Watchdog Takes Note of Media Bias, 'Nationali ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.