Philippine Authorities Allow Entry for Foreigners With Valid Visas From August 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Philippine authorities will allow foreign nationals with valid long-term visas to enter the country starting from August 1 as the nation continues to gradually ease restrictions to support the economy, a statement from the presidency said on Friday.

"The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) yesterday, July 16, allowed the entry of foreign nationals with long-term visas in the country beginning August 1, 2020," the statement said, adding that there would be certain conditions.

The visitors must first have valid and existing visas at the time of the entry. The foreigners are also required to book a location for quarantine and COVID-19 testing provider before visiting the country.

The Asian nation has confirmed over 60,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 1,600 fatalities.