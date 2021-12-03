UrduPoint.com

Philippine Authorities Allow Nobel Prize Winning Journalist To Travel To Oslo

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:21 PM

Philippine Authorities Allow Nobel Prize Winning Journalist to Travel to Oslo

A Philippine appeals court allowed Nobel prize winning journalist Maria Ressa to travel to Norway to personally attend the award ceremony, Philippine media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) A Philippine appeals court allowed Nobel prize winning journalist Maria Ressa to travel to Norway to personally attend the award ceremony, Philippine media reported on Friday.

The journalist will be able to visit Oslo from December 8-12 to receive the award in person, according to the Philstar news portal. The court reportedly granted her request for travel as it found the trip "necessary and urgent."

"A thorough review of the present urgent Motion to Travel Abroad shows that Ressa successfully proved that her intended travel to Oslo, Norway, from December 8, 2021 to December 13, 2021, is necessary and urgent," the court was quoted as saying by the news portal.

However, Ressa will first need to return to the Philippines on December 2 from the United States, where she had met with her family and attended lectures at Harvard University, Philstar noted.

Ressa, a Filipino-American journalist known for her reporting on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, was awarded Nobel Prize in October along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."

In 2020, a Manila court convicted Ressa of libel and she is currently facing other charges, including evasion of taxes. The charges have been preventing her from traveling to Oslo for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony scheduled to be held on December 10.

On Monday, the United Nations called on the Philippine government to allow Ressa to travel to Oslo for the ceremony.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Norway Visit Oslo Manila United States Philippines October December 2020 Family Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring ..

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring and Empowered Young Individua ..

3 minutes ago
 2 booked for running mini-petrol pumps

2 booked for running mini-petrol pumps

1 second ago
 Portuguese Covid-hit club have match postponed

Portuguese Covid-hit club have match postponed

5 seconds ago
 Russia Calls on All WTO Member States to Join Init ..

Russia Calls on All WTO Member States to Join Initiative on Services Domestic Re ..

21 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka Experiences Major Blackout Due to Disrup ..

Sri Lanka Experiences Major Blackout Due to Disruption of Power Lines - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Citizen seeks Rana Shamim's name on ECL

Citizen seeks Rana Shamim's name on ECL

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.