Philippine Authorities Detain 9 People For Dumping Toxin Into River - Reports

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:55 PM

Philippine law enforcement officers have detained nine people who poured toxic wastes into the Cabangan River, national media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Philippine law enforcement officers have detained nine people who poured toxic wastes into the Cabangan River, national media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Philippine news Agency, on November 15, the National Bureau of Investigation Environmental Crime Division received information about the illegal transportation of phosphogypsum, which is a hazardous toxin.

A day later, the law enforcement bodies found a Liberian-flagged vessel that had dumped 53,000 tonnes of phosphogypsum from South Korea into the river.

The detainees reportedly include two Chinese and seven Philippine citizens.

