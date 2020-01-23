UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippine Aviation Authorities Ban Flights From China's Wuhan Over Coronavirus - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 08:27 PM

Philippine Aviation Authorities Ban Flights From China's Wuhan Over Coronavirus - Reports

The Philippine aviation authorities on Thursday banned all flights to and from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the origin of an outbreak of a new coronavirus that has already spread to at least four other countries, the Philippine ABS-CBN broadcaster reported, citing the Civil Aeronautics Board

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The Philippine aviation authorities on Thursday banned all flights to and from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the origin of an outbreak of a new coronavirus that has already spread to at least four other countries, the Philippine ABS-CBN broadcaster reported, citing the Civil Aeronautics Board.

According to the broadcaster, after a special meeting on Thursday afternoon the Civil Aviation board decided to suspend all flights between Wuhan and all cities in the Philippines indefinitely. In addition, the country's airlines implemented special precautionary measures, including jet disinfection, and checks on protective equipment and flight crew health.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia was first reported in Wuhan in early January and has since been confirmed by China and the World Health Organization to be a new strain of coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

The virus has also been detected in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. At least 17 people have died and over 600 have been infected so far.

In addition to the Philippines, other countries around the world have also been taking precautionary measures at their respective airports. Wuhan has already banned local residents from leaving the city and stopped all transportation. China's Transport Ministry has also ordered the suspension of all passenger buses and ferries going to the infected city, saying that those already on their way must immediately turn back.

Related Topics

World Thailand China Died Wuhan Japan South Korea United States Philippines January All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.