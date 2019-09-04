Philippine Business Assembly Chair Hopes Duterte May Attend Next EEF in Russia

(@imziishan)

Armi Lopez Garcia, the founding chairperson of the Philippine-Russian Business Assembly, told Sputnik she was hoping that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte would lead the country's delegation at the next Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Far East

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - Armi Lopez Garcia, the founding chairperson of the Philippine-Russian Business Assembly, told Sputnik she was hoping that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte would lead the country's delegation at the next Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia's Far East.

According to Garcia, the only representative of the Philippines at the forum this year, she is exploring what companies can come next year.

"Hopefully, next year there will be a big delegation ... It is my wish that he [Duterte] can attend especially the EEF because it's in the eastern part... I really hope to bring high-level tourism officials here so that they can talk about the Philippines," Garcia, who also serves as the Honorary Consul of Russia in the Philippines, said.

She noted that the Philippines was interested in a wide range of areas of cooperation with the Russian Far East.

"First is tourism because the Far East is very close to the Philippines, it is very near. We believe that tourism and the culture is a gateway to better business development and investments because tourism is a platform for people to people contact," she said.

According to Garcia, the Business Assembly along with the Philippine Department of Tourism and the Mactan Cebu Airport are working to attract Russian tourists from the Primorsky Territory.

She noted that another key area of cooperation was trade development, in particular, exports of tropical fruit, furniture and bijouterie.

The forum began on Wednesday and will last through Friday.